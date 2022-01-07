Winter Weather Desl Activated: Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier until 7am Saturday, and for northwest Pocahontas until 6am Saturday

Our Winter Weather Desk is still active tonight. While snow is wrapping up and we will not really see any additional accumulations, our attention has shifted to the bitter cold. Temperatures this evening will fall into the single digits across the entire region. Couple that with somewhat gusty winds and our wind chill values will be well below zero. Bundle up if you are heading out. Limit your time spent outdoors this evening. Also don’t forget about your pets! If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them!

Snow showers continue to taper tonight and while additional accumulation isn’t likely, anything that is snow covered or wet will freeze up yet again tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits. Side roads and secondary streets are still in rough shape and main roads could have some icy patches.

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and single digits temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some with some well-deserved sunshine too.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Once the front moves in winds will pick up to 20-30mph and remain that strong through Monday! Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s.

Rain totals look to be between a half-inch and an inch. With a healthy snow pack on the ground, we may have to watch for some streams and creeks to run high. Also watch poor drainage areas. It will be a good idea to monitor all flood-prone areas throughout the day on Sunday.

Overnight Sunday, as winds shift out of the north behind our front much colder air will arrive. If this can catch the tail end of the moisture from our exiting cold front we do run the risk of some mixing and in the mountains a brief change to all snow. Cold air rushing in could also lead to the risk of a flash freeze into Monday.

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches on the road but those issues should pass by mid-morning as sunny skies will warm the pavement. One thing to keep in mind will be the strong winds for Monday, with highs near the freezing mark gusts to 20-30mph will make it feel like the teens most of the day.

Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most, and with windy conditions still expected through the morning wind chills will be dangerous. Winds will die down through the day but highs, in the end, will still only make it to the 20s.

Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the teens so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, a dry front passes through bringing the potential for strong winds across the region. Gusts up to 40mph in the higher elevations and up to 30mph for the rest of us will be around most of the day and into the evening. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest as the front passes. A few light rain and/or snow showers are possible along the mountains too. Highs in the 40s are expected.

In the extended forecast after a bit of a break, from precipitation at least, some unsettled weather is rearing its head back into the forecast. For now, there’s a bit of a divide on when, how cold, and what’s going to fall. So we’re leaving it as a chance for mixing with marginal temperatures, once we get closer we’ll fine tune the forecast.

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Bitter cold with wind chills well below zero. Lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Morning lows in the teens/single digits, highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, warming up. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry and seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of mixed rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier for now. Highs in the upper 30s.

