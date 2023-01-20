WIND ADVISORY For Pocahontas County until 7 P.M. Friday

For Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer Counties in West Virginia until 12 P.M. Friday

Giles, Bland, and Tazewell County in Virginia until 12 P.M. Friday

Winds gusts at times 30-40mph which could cause power outages and downed trees.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Western Pocahontas County (Snowshoe/Woodrow/Slaty Fork) until 1 A.M. Saturday morning.

Off and on snow showers will provide icy conditions on local roadways as well as snow accumulations up to 1-2 inches throughout the day on some of the higher mountain peaks.

Friday we deal with strong winds most of our day and with temps only expected to rise into the mid 30s by the afternoon, cold wind chill values can be expected. Winter will certainly sting the faces of anyone traveling outside. The strong winds will also carry moisture from the Great Lakes down across the higher elevations through Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties in the form of off and on snow showers.

While the lowlands may see a few flurries, ground temps are much too warm to support accumulations but the higher terrain will cool faster. Those along the ridge lines in Pocahontas and Greenbrier county (Snowshoe down to Rainelle) could see a grassy coating to 1 inch of snow by Friday night as ground temps drop below freezing early in the day.

Saturday snow showers will come to an end in the early pre-dawn hours but icy spots will still be an issue for early risers traveling around. With the help of clearing skies and sunshine, we’ll warm up in the afternoon into the upper 30 and low 40s but wind chills will still be an issue so not exactly a “warm-up” if you will. Winds will still be breezy at 15-20mph from the southeast.

Sunday starts off with mostly cloudy skies as a southern system starts to move up our way. Well see temps pushing the 40 degree mark by the afternoon. Showers will push in for the evening hours but as temps cool off after sunset, freezing rain will become the issue. Mountains first then eventually down through the lowlands. Snow showers for the highest of terrain will likely provide 1-3 inches of snow by Monday morning. Light accumulation to a grassy coating to the lowlands. Ice accumulations look minor, but enough to impact Sunday night travel.

Monday will continue where Sunday left off with freezing rain/sleet/snow across the region. This is an elevation forecast so the higher on the mountains you are, the more likely to see the ice and snow aspect of this system. Daytime highs push into the mid and upper 30s so our lowlands will see rain through the daylight hours. The system will exit by Monday night but not before colder air moves in from the west.

Tuesday starts with sunshine as temps slowly rise out of the 20s in the morning to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late afternoon through the evening hours as our next system inches closer. A few isolated shower late evening into the overnight hours possible with a better chance of rain into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another wintery mess of a day with freezing rain to start followed by rain showers for the afternoon for the lowlands. Mountain counties will deal with freezing rain and sleet most of the day. After sunset all of us transition back to sct. freezing rain then snow showers. Highs only in the upper 30s.

Thursday is a mostly dry day with only a lingering flake or two in the mountains. Highs only near the freezing mark so expect a cold day overall.

In our extended the big cool down looks to be sticking around this time as highs struggle into the 30s next week. As we make the transition in our jet stream to more January-like weather, the chance for snow and ice increase as a few systems filter through. This colder pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month.

FRIDAY

Mtn. Snow showers. Iso. Flurries elsewhere. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Comfy January day. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Freezing rain/rain/snow here and there through the day. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Few snow showers here and there. Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Starts dry turning cloudy. Rain late. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Another wintery mess. Freezing rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Lingering snow showers remain. Some sun. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Flurries off and on. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Brief break, some sun before sleet/snow late. Highs in the 30s.

