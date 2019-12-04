Winter Weather in the Mountains, Otherwise Cool and Cloudy

DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon on Wednesday for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell and Monroe counties. It will remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday morning. Winds will be from the west at 10-20 MPH and could gust 30-40 MPH. We could see an isolated gust up to 50 MPH.

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County until 7 AM Thursday.

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for Western Greenbrier County from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday.

A weak front will bring a few more snow showers to the western slopes of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties in the evening through the overnight hours. A few inches of additional snow will be possible in those areas of higher terrain. However, most of us won’t see any additional flakes falling from this small system. These snow showers clear out before many of us wake up Thursday morning, but travel could be slick tonight where advisories are in place.

Everyone will notice the breeze pick back up with the arrival of this front We could see gusts up to 25 or 30 MPH through the evening, with the higher elevations seeing stronger winds. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by the morning commute on Thursday. Wind chill values will be bitter through the evening.

More dry time is expected on Thursday and temperatures will be back in the low 40s. While that seems cold, it’s actually pretty close to average for this time of year. Increasing sunshine will be with us as the day goes on.

Another weak system arrives Friday and we have a small rain chance, but a lot of us will just be cloudy and dry. Highs on Friday will be in the mid and upper 40s.

The weekend is looking pretty good right now! Sunshine is back on Saturday and temperatures will be back near average in the mid 40s. Sunday looks even better. While clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system, temperatures are going to be mild in the mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 50s are in store for Monday. Rain does begin to move in however and will continue into Tuesday. Rain could get heavy Tuesday afternoon, but will be mainly rain as highs are back in the 50s. Cold air moves in Tuesday night and lingering moisture could switch to wintry mix by early Wednesday morning before we clear out for Wednesday afternoon. We will be cooler at that point with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Cold, breezy. Some mountain snow. Generally 1-3″ in the high terrain. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry with a few light showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. More clouds, but warmer. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Still mild with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some could be heavy at times. Mixing possible heading into Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix. Then clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s.