Active Warnings and Advisories for our region

WINTER STORM WARNINGS : Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 6-8 inches of snow can be expected with dangerous travel through Tuesday morning. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. Have alternative heating sources ready just in case.

: Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 6-8 inches of snow can be expected with dangerous travel through Tuesday morning. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. Have alternative heating sources ready just in case. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, and McDowell counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Flash freezing of wet roads will lead to widespread black ice along with accumulating snows. The higher in elevation you are, the more snow you can expect. 2-4 inches of snow depending on where you are located on top of icy roads will create hazardous driving conditions tonight into Tuesday. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages.

Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, and McDowell counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Flash freezing of wet roads will lead to widespread black ice along with accumulating snows. The higher in elevation you are, the more snow you can expect. 2-4 inches of snow depending on where you are located on top of icy roads will create hazardous driving conditions tonight into Tuesday. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. WIND ADVISORIES: Tazewell, Bland, and Giles from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Strong winds 30-40 mph likely with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. Expect downed trees a power outages. As temperatures drop, wind will create frigid wind chills in the single digits. Have alternate heating sources ready just in case.

Tonight continues to feature snow showers, some of which will briefly be heavy at times in the form of squalls. Snowfall accumulations will be highest in the mountains, where the ski resorts will be provided some big help from Mother Nature in snow production. Though light accumulating snow will be a big weather talker for many, an even bigger threat tonight into Tuesday morning will be black ice, as temperatures plummet.

We’ll see temperatures drop into the teens. In addition, wind gusts as high as 35 mph will be possible for most with even higher gusts for the mountains. With temperatures so far below freezing, wind chill values down into the single digits and even perhaps at times below zero over the mountains, and roads soaked from Sunday and Monday’s precipitation – black ice will be widespread tonight. If you have to drive tonight or into the morning Tuesday, keep this in mind!

Tuesday features a slow improvement in conditions but it’s a bone-chilling day on the way. We’ll have slick conditions in the morning with temperatures at dawn around 20 degrees and a fresh coat of snow on the ground, along with black ice on the roads. A few lingering snow showers will persist through the mid-morning, but this will be held to the mountains by lunchtime with skies beginning to clear. A northwest breeze and high temperatures only in the upper 20s will keep conditions frigid, with wind chill values once again down into the teens and single digits.

Wednesday begins as an absolutely frigid start in the mid to upper teens with mostly clear skies but we’ll see a big rebound in temperature with high pressure nosing to our east by the afternoon. That will allow for a big jump in temperature with a southerly flow developing, which should enable highs to jump 30 degrees from our lows in the mid 40s after low in the teens. Black ice will once again be an issue for the morning commute.

Thursday continues our trend of sunshine and warmer temperatures in comparison to the beginning of the week, with high pressure in control and highs in the mid 40s. It will be another day with a cold start, with many of us down into the low 20s to begin the day.

Friday features partly sunny skies and temperatures jumping up to around 50 degrees. High pressure will continue to be in control.

Saturday keeps partly sunny skies. A few clouds will try to filter in with a weak system back to our west. At this point, we should remain dry with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Eve will see the mercury climb a little more, as high pressure slides more to our east, giving us a more direct southerly flow. As a result, we will make a run toward the mid 50s. Santa Claus and his reindeer probably won’t complain about the temperatures in the region with it being a little on the warm side compared to the North Pole!

Christmas Day features a few more clouds out ahead of our next system back to our west – an area of low pressure out of the Rockies. This will more than likely being some unsettled weather following but Christmas as of now doesn’t look bad, with a few clouds and highs int he low 50s.

Looking ahead, our pattern looks to become a bit unsettled once again following Christmas, with a potent low pressure system arriving out of the Rockies slipping in. This will eventually bring a brief return to some cooler weather for the middle of next week. The overall pattern still looks warm though heading into the beginning of 2024. Please held up build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab.

TONIGHT

Snow likely. Slick travel – black ice! Lows in the upper teens.

TUESDAY

Morning snow showers. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Brutal cold start. Nice rebound. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly sunny. High in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few sprinkles. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.