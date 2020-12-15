WINTER WEATHER ON IT’S WAY

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON THURSDAY FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE AND MERCER COUNTIES.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT 4AM ON WEDNESDAY UNTIL 4AM THURSDAY FOR RALIEGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT AT 4 AM ON WEDNESDAY FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL UNTIL 4AM THURSDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY AT MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY TILL MIDNIGHT ON THURSDAY

This evening will bring the calm before the storm. We will see clouds increase as we head through the overnight hours, but all precipitation looks to hold off until we get into the morning. It will be a windy and cold night however. Temperatures drop back into the mid 20s and wind chill values will likely be in the teens.

Tomorrow is when the fun starts. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow will all be possible. It all starts to move in shortly after 7 am and by mid morning it will have picked up significantly. Expect periods of heavy snow and sleet as well as some locations dealing with ice accumulations. It will be messy just about everywhere, so make sure you take it slow if you have to travel. Surface temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s, but with a warm layer aloft, we run into the mixing potential. We will be gusty through the day as well.

Across the mountains this will start as all snow and likely stay that way through the duration of the storm. Snow will be heavy and wet especially in and around the afternoon hours. Scattered power outages remain a possibility due to heavy snow on the powerlines and trees.

To the east of I-77 some mixing is likely with a brief period of freezing rain early in the morning. For this area, expect to see primarily snow, much like the mountains periods of heavy wet snow in the afternoon could lead to power outages as branches and powerlines get weighed down.

To the west of and along I-77 the best chance for a prolonged period of freezing rain exists, total ice accumulations in the highlighted area are expected to be from a Glaze to .2″ of ice! Here is where the greatest risk of power outages and downed tree limbs remain.

In addition to all of our impacts from precipitation, we’ll also be dealing with gusty winds of 20-30+ as the storm strengthens while passing us to the south and east. This will only further the risk of snapped tree branches downed wires. If you do come across a downed power line remain in your vehicle at a safe distance or in your home and call emergency services immediately.

Thursday, lingering upslope snow showers look likely across the mountains and ridges. This could pose some additional driving hazards as some could stick to untreated surfaces, and less traveled roadways. Other than the lingering snow showers overall it should be a pleasant day for most as a few breaks in the clouds could allow some sun to come through. It will still be quite chilly though into the 30s for highs.

Friday starts to dry out as high pressure makes an appearance. Temperatures remain near the 30s for this period, so keep the jackets on! Clouds will remain but with high pressure nearby some more breaks of sun are likely.

Next weekend is our next potential rain/snow maker. For the most part the system is a bit disorganized in the forecast, it will be a few days before the weather models can get a better idea of this storm. But for now it looks like we are in line to see some scattered rain and wet snow showers as a weak low pressure/cold front pushes through the region. Best chance for snow will be in the mountains as the lower elevations will likely be too warm into the 40s for afternoon highs/

Next Monday it looks like we get a good shot at seeing some quiet weather being able to settle in briefly. Warmer weather with highs in the 40s looks to stick around as well!

In the extended forecast there still is some unsettled weather popping up sporadically. Can’t put to much stock into these signals since they aren’t consistent just yet. Both Tuesday and Thursday currently show some type of system moving through, for now left chances for rain/snow on both days. More to come on these next week.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

All modes of precipitation possible, rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain/snow to end the day. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain/snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Another disturbance? Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.