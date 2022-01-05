Winter Weather Returns Thursday Afternoon. Accumulating Snow Ahead!

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday

Wednesday night is the calm before the storm. We are cold with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Watch for icy patches again through the evening hours as anything that melted can ice back up. We will see increasing clouds with dry conditions into the morning commute.

Thursday our next low pressure system begins to move in. Cold air will be in place to our north and will be pushed into the region allowing our highs in the upper 30s to drop rapidly by the afternoon. We could see a few raindrops as the moisture initially moves in, but for the most part, this will be a mainly snow event.

The Thursday morning commute will be okay. We will see clouds increase, but we remain dry through lunchtime. After lunch, snow showers begin to move in. We could see some mixing as the initial round of moisture arrives, but this will be mainly snow by the late afternoon. Road temperatures will begin to fall and snow will be able to stick, especially after dark. Between 3 PM and 9 PM we will see our heaviest snowfall rates. This is during the evening commute so commuters will be battling poor visibility and the potential for snow covered roads. Be ready for rapidly changing road conditions at this point. After 9 PM snow will begin to lighten up. We will hold on to lighter snow until after midnight and then we see the system exit by Friday morning. Lingering flurries continue into Friday, but should not add much more accumulation.

Snow totals look to range between 3 and 6 inches with some of the higher terrain seeing 6 or more. Up to 8 inches or more is possible in the high terrain. Some slightly smaller amounts are likely through the 219 corridor in Greenbrier and Monroe counties, but up to 3 or 4 inches is not out of the question. Don’t focus so much on the exact number of inches. The important part will be the impacts. Moderate impacts are expected during the evening commute with multiple slowdowns likely. IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO TRAVEL TOMORROW NIGHT, DON’T.

Friday brings improvements, but we are cold. Lingering flurries continue through the morning hours as temperatures kick our day off in the upper single digits and low teens. The morning commute shouldn’t be as difficult as Thursday evening’s commute, but watch for some snow covered roads. Temperatures will not rise much as we only get into the low 20s throughout the day. Wind chill values could be below zero throughout the day. Flurries will taper off during the afternoon, but any snow showers we see on Friday shouldn’t add much to our snow totals.

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and single digits temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight as the front passes through we are liable to see some mixing and even a changeover to snow into Monday.

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches on the road but those issues should pass by mid-morning as sunny skies will warm the pavement. One thing to keep in mind will be the strong winds for Monday, with highs near the freezing mark gusts to 20-30mph will make it feel like the teens most of the day.

Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most, and with windy conditions still expected through the morning wind chills will be dangerous. Winds will die down through the day but highs, in the end, will still only make it to the 20s.

In the extended forecast, January is taking its mantle as a winter month seriously. Cooler than average weather into the 30s is expected to continue across the region, and in addition, we are tracking another storm signal into the end of the next 10 days. Stay tuned folks!

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Cold with lows in the low 20s.

THURSDAY:

Snow moves in during the afternoon. Very slick evening commute likely. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but falling quickly during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Snow is likely in the am, west of the mountains. Drying out pm. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Morning lows in the teens/single digits, highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, “warming up”. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Closer to average, some rain/snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 30s.

