Advisories and Watches Issued for our Region:

Tazewell and Bland counties, including the cities of Tazewell and Bland, until 6 PM Sunday.

Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Fayette, and Southeast Nicholas counties, including the cities of Beckley, Meadow Bridge, and Richwood, until 8 PM Sunday.

Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties, including the cities of Bluefield, Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Rainelle, until 10 PM Sunday.

Pocahontas County, including the cities of Marlinton and Snowshoe, until 2 AM Monday.

From Sunday evening through Monday morning, the low-pressure system that brought showers this morning will continue to make its way eastward. As it does, a few more rounds of light showers will persist for the lowlands for this evening and overnight. Thankfully, as it continues to move more east, the lowlands should start to see a few breaks develop from the showers. The higher elevations, however, will see better chances of snow and freezing rain throughout the evening and into the early hours for Monday. This will continue to make for slick travel, including patchy black ice, for tonight and Monday morning. Make sure you drive safely for Monday and keep in mind of slick road conditions while driving.

Tonight will see a few more chances of showers persisting into the overnight. For the lower elevations, this will consist of mostly light rain. For the higher elevations, they will see the best chance of light freezing rain and snow showers at times. By early Monday morning, most of the rain will have moved off to the east and a few breaks from the showers should occur. Expect a cold night ahead with overnight lows in the low 30s. Continue to keep in mind of slick road travel for the overnight into Monday morning with patchy black ice possible.

Monday starts off cloudy and cold with many near the 30 mark. As you head out the door to start your work week, keep in mind of a few patchy black ice spots while on the road and also make sure to pack that winter jacket! Northwest winds will keep the chances around for upslope snow in the higher elevations. Lower elevations will continue to see light rain and freezing rain at times. Afternoon highs will only get near the 40 mark, but with windy conditions around, wind chill values will be in the 30s and 20s. Definitely packing a cold weather jacket for Monday is a good bet!

Tuesday sees more chances of snow showers to occur, but most to all should be confined to the higher elevations. The showers will last through portions of your Tuesday. However, high pressure will eventually take control by the afternoon and evening. This will allow any leftover showers in the mountains to taper off. It will a cold day on Tuesday with many in the 30s; continue to keep that cold weather jacket around just in case!

Wednesday starts a dry trend as we see plenty of sunshine for the morning and afternoon. If you have time in-between work to go out and enjoy the sunshine, it would be highly recommended! You will still need the jacket in the morning as we start out in the 20s. But the sunshine will help us warm up for the afternoon as we get into the 40s.

Thursday is a mostly sunny day as the gorgeous weather continues. Again, a perfect opportunity in the afternoon to go out and enjoy the sunshine! We see a warming trend compared to the previous day as afternoon highs get near the 50 mark by dinnertime!

Friday ends our dry spell as our next weather system approaches. We see temperatures start off in the 30s as increased cloud cover occurs throughout our Friday morning and afternoon. Despite the increased cloud cover, our high temperatures for Friday should approach the upper 50s. Rain showers then return for the afternoon as we see a gloomy end to the work week.

Saturday sees a few more lingering showers in the morning but improving conditions by the afternoon. While mostly cloudy skies will stick for the afternoon and evening, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. We see colder air sink in with the passing of the cold front and our weekend starts out chilly! Many will wake up in the low 30s and only get into the low 40s for the rest of the day.

Sunday is looking to be a nice end to the weekend! It will be a cold one, with temperatures starting in the 20s and eventually getting near the 40 mark by the afternoon. However, high-pressure looks to remain in control as we enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon!

In your extended forecast, this cold stretch in temperatures looks to continue past March 20th and into the start of Spring. With on again, off again showers possible as we head into Spring, the chances of snow showers remain. Also, with overnight freezing still possible with the cold stretch, it might be best to hold off on any outdoor gardening just yet. Any outdoor gardening at this point could damage any outdoor plants.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Rain and snow showers persist. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY

MTN snow continues. Lingering showers for lowlands. Highs near the 40 mark!

TUESDAY

Few MTN snow showers. Chilly. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

More chances for sun. Warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, dry afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Chilly. Highs near the 40 mark!

MONDAY

Dry and sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.