WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ISSUED:

Southeast Greenbrier County until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Southeast Pocahontas County until 7 p.m. Sunday

Mercer, Summers, and northwest Greenbrier, and Tazewell counties until 6 p.m. Monday, including Bluefield, Hinton, and Rainelle.

Northwest Pocahontas County including Snowshoe from until 6 p.m. Monday.

Our southern system will continue to progress out of the region through the overnight, through which time we will continue to see rain showers into dinnertime. But after the sun sets, our temperatures will drop from being in the 40s down into the upper 20s by Monday morning. The cold temperatures along with winds coming from the northwest will cause the rain showers to transition over to a wintery mix and then to snow in the form of upslope through Monday morning. Roads could be slick by Monday morning as we start the day below freezing.

Tonight will continue the rain showers up till dinner time. After the sun sets, our temperatures will begin to drop back down into the upper 20s overnight. This will allow the rain showers to switch over to wintery mix and then snow by Monday morning. With the roads still slick and wet, icing on the roads will be an issue to start your work week on Monday.

Monday we start off in the upper 20s which will provide the potential freezing rain/sleet/snow across the region. Upsloping will be the main driver for precipitation so the higher in elevation you are, the more chances you’ll have ice and snow. This upslope will also allow for highest elevations to have measurable snow. A light accumulation is possible elsewhere, which could provide some slick travel, as highs only get into the low 30s.

Tuesday will be a cold start as we start off in the low 20s. Thankfully, sunshine is in store for the afternoon forecast along with mild temperatures as we get back into the low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase late afternoon through the evening hours as a new weather system approaches.

Wednesday is currently gearing up to be another day where we start off with rain showers throughout the day, But, into Wednesday night, we will see the rain switch over to wintery precipitation as we slowly drop into the 20s. The mountains could once again pick up on an accumulation of snow, but some fine-tuning still needs to be done. Highs will be near 50 during the day, which should help prevent much snow accumulation from occurring in the lowlands.

Thursday will begin our cold trend into the weekend as we only warm back up into the low 30s. This will provide chances for upslope snow over the mountains with snow accumulation in the lowlands as well. Roads once again will remain slick and icy, providing issues for any morning and evening travels.

Friday keeps the colder trend going, with a few lingering flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, with highs into the low 30s.

Saturday will start our weekend off with drier weather and partly sunny skies as we finally get a break from the rain and snow. But the sunshine doesn’t appear to provide any relief from the cold temperatures as we once again are in the 30s. Clouds will begin to increase in the overnight as our next weather system comes on Sunday.

Sunday will bring the showers starting in the morning hours. Most of us will see just rain throughout the day, but higher elevations will still be at the freezing mark until the late afternoon and thus giving more chances for wintery mix. Temperatures will look to get back into the 40s.

In our extended the big cool down looks to be sticking around this time as highs struggle into the 30s. As we make the transition in our jet stream to more January-like weather, the chance for snow and ice increase as a few systems filter through. This colder pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month.

TONIGHT

Rain to start, transition to wintery mix and snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY

Upslope snow showers likely, some accumulations. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds late. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain showers likely, switching to a wintry mix overnight. Highs near the 50 mark!

THURSDAY

Lingering snow showers remain. Highs in the lo2 30s.

FRIDAY

Flurries off and on. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny with clouds increasing in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Rain showers with wintery mix. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix continues. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers throughout the day. Highs in the 40s.