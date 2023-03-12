Advisories and Watches Issued for our Region:

Tazewell and Bland counties, including the cities of Tazewell and Bland, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM Sunday.

Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties, including the cities of Bluefield, Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Rainelle, from 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM Sunday.

Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Fayette, and Southeast Nicholas counties, including the cities of Beckley, Meadow Bridge, and Richwood, from 7 AM Sunday to 8 PM Sunday.

Pocahontas County, including the cities of Marlinton and Snowshoe, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM Monday.

Sunday morning through Sunday night will bring another low-pressure system into the region and showers for the morning. The first rounds of precipitation will start out before the pre-dawn hours for Sunday. With many in the lowlands and higher elevations expected to be around the 30-degree mark, periods of light freezing rain and wet snow will be possible for the morning. These periods will continue until the late morning as we start to see a bit of a warmup for the lowlands. Temperatures will slowly climb into the middle 30s, which will allow for a transition over to rain for the lowlands. The ridgelines and higher elevations will have a tough time cracking above the 32 mark which means better snow accumulation for those areas. In all, most to all of the snow accumulation will occur in the higher elevations, with the lowlands seeing between a trace to up to an inch of snow. Light freezing rain will be possible in the morning before most transition to rain for the afternoon. Make sure you take caution if you have plans to drive out for Sunday morning, especially any early church services, as you could encounter slick, wet roads with patchy ice. Winds will be out of the southeast and will be windy at times with wind gusts of 20+ mph at times. Secure any loose outdoor objects, including trash cans, if they happen to be outside.

Sunday will be a messy end to our weekend. Another round of showers is expected to start crossing in the early morning hours. With many expected to be at our just below the 30-degree mark, freezing rain and wet snow will be possible for the morning. Make sure you stay safe on the roads and watch out for patchy ice for any morning church services! Higher elevations will be cold enough to see chances of snow accumulation in the morning. As we head into the afternoon, afternoon highs will warm up into the mid to upper 30s which will promote a transition to rain for the lowlands. Higher elevations will continue to see a light mix of freezing rain and more snow accumulation as we head into the afternoon and evening. It will also be windy tomorrow thanks to southeast winds so secure any loose outdoor objects.

Monday starts off cloudy and cold with many near the 30 mark. As you head out the door to start your work week, keep in mind of a few patchy ice spots while on the road and also make sure to pack that winter jacket! Northwest winds will keep the chances around for upslope snow in the higher elevations. Lower elevations should see cloudy skies that last throughout the day. Afternoon highs will only get near the 40 mark so keep the cold weather jacket around as you finish up your Monday!

Tuesday officially starts a dry spell for the area as we see high pressure come in. This will help our temperatures warm up gradually but not for Tuesday unfortunately. We start out cold with many in the 20s and only get into the 30s for the afternoon. However, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected as we rebound from the gloomy weather the past few days.

Wednesday continues Tuesday’s trend as we see plenty of sunshine for the morning and afternoon. If you have time in-between work to go out and enjoy the sunshine, it would be highly recommended! You will still need the cold weather jacket in the morning as we start out in the 20s. But the sunshine will help us for the afternoon as we get into the 40s.

Thursday is a mostly sunny day as the gorgeous weather continues. Again, a perfect opportunity in the afternoon to go out and enjoy the sunshine! We see a warming trend compared to the previous day as we see afternoon highs get near the 50 mark by dinnertime!

Friday ends our dry spell as our next weather system approaches. We see temperatures start off in the 30s as increased cloud cover occurs throughout our Friday morning and afternoon. Despite the increased cloud cover, our high temperatures for Friday should approach the upper 50s. Rain showers then return for the evening and overnight as we see a rather gloomy end to this sunny week.

Saturday sees a few more lingering showers in the morning but improving conditions by the afternoon. While mostly cloudy skies will stick for the afternoon and evening, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. We see colder air sink in with the passing of the cold front and our weekend starts out chilly! Many will wake up in the low 30s and only get into the upper 30s for the rest of the day.

In your extended forecast, this cold stretch in temperatures looks to continue past March 20th and into the start of Spring. With on again, off again showers possible as we head into Spring, the chances of snow showers remain. Also, with overnight freezing still possible with the cold stretch, it might be best to hold off on any outdoor gardening just yet. Any outdoor gardening at this point could damage any outdoor plants.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers, more MTN snow accumulation. Highs in the low to middle 30s.

MONDAY

Lingering MTN snow showers possible. Mostly Cloudy. Highs near the 40 mark!

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Chilly. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

More chances for sun. Warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Few lingering showers possible. Highs in the low to middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs near the 40 mark!

MONDAY

Dry and sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.