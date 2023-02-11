WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES:

Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday.

Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.

McDowell & Wyoming Counties, including the cities of Mullens, Oceana, & Pineville, from 7 AM to 7 Pm on Sunday.

Pocahontas along with portions of Raleigh and Fayette Counties, including the cities of Beckley, Meadow Bridge, Snowshoe, and Marlinton, from 7 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.

A southern system is expected to impact portions of West Virginia and Virginia Saturday night through Sunday. The first rounds of rain will come through tonight, where instances of freezing rain will be possible Sunday morning. This could cause some slick roads, especially near the southern state line. Late Sunday morning through the afternoon we will warm back up and switch us over to straight rain showers. By Sunday evening, we will see a brief switch to wet snow with most of the precipitation out before Monday morning rolls around.

The timing of this storm system impacting our region does not favor a lot of accumulating snow, and those chances really drop as one travels north. Part of this reason is also that the transition to rain in the afternoon will cut our overall snow totals down. However, a light coating is possible, with perhaps an inch or two of snow across our southern counties in Virginia and stretching into the ridgelines and higher elevations in West Virginia. Despite modest snow totals, this could still create some slick travel Sunday evening during the big game, so be aware of that! Along with that, fallen snow could contribute to fallen tree limbs and result in down power lines. Make sure you stay safe on the roads for Sunday!

Tonight we build in the clouds as a southern system approaches the area. As the first round of rain showers start to filter in, we will see rain mixed with instances of freezing rain at times. This could cause some slick roads across the area heading into Sunday morning! Look for temperatures to drop into the low 30s.

Sunday is when we expect the bulk of our southern system to arrive into the region. This will be followed by brief, light freezing rain in the morning with us then switching over to afternoon rain showers. These showers should then expect to switch over once again to wet snow showers into the evening. Look for afternoon highs to be in the upper 30s.

Monday returns the sunshine for the entire day thanks to an arriving high-pressure system. We start in the 20s for the morning but gradually get back afternoon highs in the middle 40s. A beautiful and mild day to start your work week!

Tuesday appears to be a similar day to Monday where we start off with sunshine with a few clouds building in the afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to push into the middle 50s! We have clouds increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday with most rain holding off until Wednesday.

Wednesday brings the chance of a shower or two as temperatures remain on the warm side. We’ll have a southerly breeze continuing to warm us up, likely pushing us into the 60 mark! There will still be plenty of dry time but skies will primarily be mostly cloudy.

Thursday looks to bring our next potent storm system into the picture, with a warm front likely to cross in the morning, a break where temperatures soar under a stout southerly breeze and then a strong cold front pushes through the region into the night. Breezy conditions are expected, similar to what we expected this Thursday and high temperatures will once again be very warm out ahead of the front in the middle 60s! Don’t be surprised to have some strong wind gusts north of 40 mph possible as this has the look of a potent storm system to it.

Friday will be much cooler behind the front passing through Thursday, with a few lingering flurries as a result of a northwesterly flow. Highs will only be in the middle 30s, so it’s a much colder pattern for a day or two – but it doesn’t look to be lasting long.

Saturday brings us back up to normal temperatures this time of the year as we approach the 40 mark! Saturday is also gearing up to be a pleasant day as sunshine and a few clouds return. An overall great start to our weekend!

In your extended forecast a few more soggy days ahead as we continue to see our jet stream fluctuate as we transition away from La Nina influences. The pattern of a few warm days followed by cooler days will be the result with showers here and there. Indications are still strong for a cool down late February with cold air returning late next week.

TONIGHT

Southern system approaches, with brief freezing rain possible. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY

AM light freezing rain, PM rain showers, evening snow showers. Few slick spots likely! Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY

Warming back up with sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY – VALENTINE’S DAY

Another nice day, warm. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A couple of showers possible. Highs near the 60 mark!

THURSDAY

Rain likely. Breezy! Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Flurries early, clearing PM. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies but remaining cool. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a southerly flow in place. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Few rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

More rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.