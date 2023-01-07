WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY:

Southeast Raleigh including Beckley, Southeast Fayette including Meadow Bridge Sunday 7am through 1am Monday

Pocahontas County including Snowshoe & Marlinton from 7am Sunday until 7am Monday

Western Greenbrier including Rainelle from 5am Sunday to 6am Monday

Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier including Lewisburg, Union, Hinton, & White Sulphur Springs 5am Sunday until Midnight Sunday

Bland, Giles, & Tazewell including Tazewell, Richlands, and Bland from Sunday 5am until 7pm Sunday

A southern system will move into the region Sunday morning with temps at or below freezing. Freezing rain to start our Sunday will create patchy black ice for early travelers. By the afternoon, temps warm up enough for most to see a change to rain. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will deal with freezing rain/sleet on the higher elevations all day. Aside from slick travel, ice totals will be manageable for powerlines. After sunset through Monday morning, colder air pushes changing everyone back to snow. Snow accumulations for the higher elevations of 1-2 inches with everyone else seeing trace amounts to a grassy coating. Freezing overnight temps will create black ice issues for the Monday morning commute. While not a bad storm, some caution on the roads ways will be a must.

Tonight will be a relatively calm night before the clock hits midnight. During this time, we we will remain dry and under only a few, if any, fair-weather clouds at most. After midnight, a weak southern system will push into West Virginia, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies in the early hours of Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s, low 30s.

Early Sunday morning will have a southern system come into the Virginias. The lowlands will see brief instances of freezing rain and sleet before transition to rain in the afternoon. Higher elevations will see freezing rain and sleet most of the day. By the time we get to the evening, temperatures drop into the low 30s changing everyone back to snow showers. Accumulations look minor for the lowlands with the higher elevations like Snowshoe, Sam Black Mountain, Flat Top Mountain picking up an inch or two of snow by Monday morning.

Travel impacts Sunday through Monday morning look small, but as always, common sense will go a long way in keeping you safe. Give yourself some extra time Sunday and again Monday morning and take it slow. Black ice will be the biggest issue for drivers.

Monday starts with a mix of snow and ice for all. With air and ground temps near freezing, patch black ice will be an issue for the morning commute. By late morning the system exits bringing an end to rain and snow. By the afternoon cloudy skies will be slow to clear but we’ll remain dry. Expect afternoon highs getting into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A fair bit more clouds compared to Tuesday but temperatures should remain about average this time of the year. Afternoon highs will get back into the mid 40s.

Thursday we continue to see more sunshine and this will help out our temperatures. Only a little bit though as we get back into the mid to upper 40s by dinnertime. Otherwise, a mostly sunny and dry day.

Friday will end our dry spell and bring back the rain showers thanks to an arriving cold front. These showers will be arriving early Friday morning so a soggy end to the work week. We will have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. The higher elevations will be colder, near or below the freezing point, which means the chance of some freezing rain and flurries will be possible.

Saturday begins like Friday ends with freezing rain, sleet, and even snow flurries mixing in. Temps are hovering near the freezing mark all day. By the evening, we’ll start to dry out but clouds will be stubborn to move out. Slick travel can be expected. Stick with us for more details.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but over all, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snow storm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

TONIGHT

A calm night to begin, more clouds build in after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

SUNDAY

Morning flurries/sleet. Afternoon rain. Evening mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix in the morning, general clearing by the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, slow clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Stubborn clouds, some sunshine. Dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Wintery mix returns. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Rain/Snow mix. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Still cool but partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 40s.