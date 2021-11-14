Wintery mix moves in tonight creating a messy morning commute

***THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY FROM 4 PM UNTIL 10 AM MONDAY. ***

A general 1-3 inches is expected for western Pochanontas and Greenbrier counties along the highest elevations in those counties. Snow totals tapper off drastically with elevation with 1-2 inches expected as you descend. A grassy coating to 1 inch of snow is possible for portions of Greenbrier, Nicholas, Fayette, Summers, Mercer, and Raleigh counties by Monday morning.

In addition to snow accumulations, black ice on roadways will be a real threat to drivers Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain that falls before and melting snow will refreeze tonight across the entire region as we expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20s.

Gusty winds will also bring frigid wind chill values in the single digits in some places. Exposed skin could be susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes with wind chill values this low. If you must travel outside tonight into all day Monday, be sure to bundle up with layers. Gusty winds will be problematic for some higher profile vehicles on roadways as well.





Monday, snow comes to an end quickly in the morning before most hit the road, but slick travel should be expected heading out the door for the morning commute. Be sure to plan accordingly and leave extra time! Highs only in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the teens!

Tuesday, we dry out and clear out to a point. Some clouds will still be around but sunshine will be in much greater supply than days past. Highs make a slight rebound too, back into the mid and upper 50s for most. Some of the higher elevations may be slower to warm.

Wednesday will see a quick surge in temperatures back into the 50s and 60s as we stay on the warm side of the next rainmaker. This also means winds will pick back up, about 5-15mph out of the southwest. We’ll stay dry during the day, but a few clouds then rain will build in by the late evening hours.

Thursday will start with rain showers which slowly exit throughout the day. We start with a steady rain then tapper off into a scattered than isolated chance through the afternoon and evening. Clouds a stubborn to break up leaving us with a mostly cloudy night. Highs struggle to into the low 50s.

Friday looks to remain dry but chilly as we once again see our afternoon highs struggle to reach the 50-degree mark. This will set us up for another chilly weekend. Overnight lows get frost again in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday looks dry for now with highs in the low 50s as another shot of cold air blows in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as we await our next weather maker to move in Sunday.

In the extended forecast, we look a bit unsettled heading into the holiday week with a few shots of rain. Temperatures look to stay around the average mark in the mid 50s meaning we’ll get a break from the sleet and snow…for now.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Rain then snow showers late. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers, slick travel in the morning. Strong winds. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely late. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Iso showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.