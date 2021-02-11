Wintry Mess Continues

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 12PM FRIDAY

Our next round has been pushing through and will continue to do so through the evening. Icy conditions are expected in many areas tonight as more of us see freezing rain mix in through the rest of the evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and road temperatures will be cold enough that black ice will be a concern even after the mixing lets up. We don’t start to dry out until well after dark.

Additional ice accumulation looks to be light. A glaze to a tenth of an inch is still possible and it only takes a glaze to make roads slick. Additional power outages will be isolated in nature, as widespread new power outages are not expected. The biggest hazard tonight is going to be travel. If you don’t have to go anywhere this evening, it’s best to stay in.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday brings our next round of unsettled weather. Again this is looking like a mixed bag of rain, snow, sleet and more freezing rain. Snow accumulations look minimal, but it will be slick at times throughout the evening and into Sunday morning. Highs will be back into the mid 30s throughout the day. Freezing rain looks more likely east of I 77 while west of I 77 looks to be more rain.

A morning snow shower is possible on Sunday before we dry out heading into the afternoon. We will have a hard time shaking some of the cloud coverage and temperatures will be cooler in the low 30s. We are very cold Sunday night as temperatures drop into the low teens and single digits. Watch for a refreeze heading out the door Monday morning.

Monday we start out dry but by the afternoon and evening we watch our next system begin to approach the area. This will be another southern storm much like the last two we had to deal with, meaning more warm air moves in with it. This is just lining us up to another mess of an evening commute. Snow/sleet in the mountains, with more rain and maybe some pockets of freezing rain past sunset for the low elevations.

Tuesday we deal with part two of our storm from Monday. Most of it will move through during the morning hours making for a tough start to the day. More of the same with a mixed bag of precipitation and icy travel should be anticipated. As we head towards the afternoon at least we will slowly begin to dry out.

Wednesday we catch a break as high pressure moves in and gives us time to breathe and recover from what seems like almost non-stop storms. Highs will be a little below average but still above freezing for most.

In the extended forecast more unsettled weather and some attempts to hint at some fairly cold air still exist. We’re fairly confident the stormier pattern will hold through, but the risk of extremely cold air still seems a little flaky in the long range. Models are hinting at a drier stretch by the end of next weekend.

TONIGHT:

Wintry mix. Slick spots likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible early, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible in the morning. Then drying out. with highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry until the evening. Highs in the 30s

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.