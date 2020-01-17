WINTRY MESS FOR SATURDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 1 PM SATURDAY FOR EASTERN RALEIGH AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, POCAHONTAS, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES.

WINTRY MIX IS LIKELY AS THIS SYSTEM ARRIVES EARLY SATURDAY. ICY SPOTS WILL BE POSSIBLE, USE CAUTION WHILE WALKING OUTSIDE AND DRIVING.

Winter Weather advisory.

DISCUSSION: Our next system starts to approach by the evening, but much of the moisture looks to hold off until early Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 30s by the early morning hours. Winds will also begin to pick up heading through the overnight hours.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we start to warm up Saturday morning, the low pressure system continues to push in. Any snow will transition over into rain through the morning and early afternoon.

However, freezing rain will be possible in the mountains east of I77 until the late afternoon. Some slick conditions will be possible early on as a result, though we should all start to see plain rain by the middle of the day. Ice totals will be location dependent with most picking up a glaze, but up to a tenth of an inch is possible much of our eastern viewing area. An isolated spot up to a quarter inch is not out of the question. This could cause some slippery conditions as well as isolated power outages.

Possible Ice Amounts

Temperatures will climb near or slightly above average though showers and gusty conditions will be likely as a cold front pushes through the area. Winds could gust 35 to 45 MPH throughout our Saturday. By Saturday night, rain showers start to taper off as cold air pushes in behind the front. Winds will remain gusty through the overnight hours as we drop into the 20s. Wind chill values will likely be in the teens and single digits into Sunday morning. Some upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains into early Sunday, but most dry out quickly.

Weekend Outlook

After a pretty cold start, temperatures on Sunday will only manage to climb into the 30s. Even into the following week, our highs will be back down in the 30s and even 20s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. We look to be quieter as we kick off the next week, but with the quiet conditions comes much colder temperatures.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come into play until we close out the work week and start heading into the weekend. Temperatures start to gradually warm up by the end of the week.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Wintry mix starts to arrive. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. AM mix changing to rain, then flurries by the overnight hours. Some accumulating ice east of I77. Very breezy. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Showers return very late. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs near 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.