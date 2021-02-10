Wintry Mess Moving in Today

A WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY AT 12PM TODAY UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 12PM TODAY FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS; AT 1AM FOR RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL ALL UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY AT 12PM TODAY UNTIL 1PM THURSDAY

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND MERCER COUNTIES AT 1PM THURSDAY UNTIL 7PM FRIDAY

Wednesday is when we bring in our next storm system. We will start the day off on a quiet note with lots of clouds. Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain will then all begin to move in as we head into the afternoon. This will make things very slippery heading into the evening commute. Ice will begin to accumulate in some spots, especially after dark. We will also start to see some snow mix in in places. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday, lingering rain and snow remain in the forecast as the bulk of the storm system passes through the area. Overall the day will be similar to Wednesday, the only change will be steadier precipitation passing through. Whether it is rain/snow or a mix will be dependent on your elevation! Highs in the 30s are expected.

Everyone should be prepared to see some freezing rain through the duration of this storm. Most will only see a glaze to a tenth of an inch, but a few areas may see some isolated higher amounts. As a reminder, it only takes a glaze of ice on the roads to make travel extremely difficult.

Snow totals are far less impressive. Most will see a trace to MAYBE an inch. North of I 64 we could see 1 to 3 inches and north of RT 60 in Fayette county up into northern Pocahontas county we could see 3 to 6 inches. Snowshoe could be a big winner picking up more than 6 inches of snow. This is because there will be less mixing there.

Just because we are not expecting as much snow as we have seen the last few storms doesn’t mean things won’t be hazardous. We are expecting to see very slippery conditions, even with minor ice accumulations. Ice is difficult to see, so take it slow Wednesday night through late Thursday. Power outages will also be possible as ice can weigh down tree limbs and power lines. Be sure to remain weather aware before heading out. Planning ahead is ALWAYS a great idea.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday will be spent with a solid chill in the air as temperatures fall back into the low 30s and upper 20s for most. The daytime looks to stay dry for the most part, with clouds sticking around for most of the day. It’s not until overnight our chances of precipitation return. Mainly in the form of snow but some mixing could be possible.

Sunday, snow showers through the morning are expected. This looks to be more of a nuisance system but could be enough to slow you down as you run errands throughout the daytime. Cold air is firmly in place at this point, most won’t even be able to break the freezing mark.

Monday looks to be drier but much colder, with most back into the single digits to start out the day. Not much improvement by the afternoon hours either as at most some of us will hit the low 20s. On the plus side the winds will be light, so wind chill values won’t be very drastic!

In the extended forecast: We hold onto chances for arctic air and more unsettled weather. The signal for cold firmly sticking around is still pretty flimsy and will have a big impact on what we expect to fall with these next storm signals so stay tuned.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

WEDNESDAY:

Wintry mess moves in during the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Some ice and snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible early, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Some snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible. with highs in the 20s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for snow and rain linger. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.