Wintry Mix Arrives Tomorrow

A FREEZE WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 12AM ON THURSDAY MORNING FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FREEZE WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM THURSDAY FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND SW POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THURSDAY

Tonight will bring increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will be similar to last night as most only fall into the 40s. We will start tomorrow off in the 40s, but temperatures will fall quickly during the day. A few showers will be possible as we approach the midnight hour, but most of the rain holds off until Wednesday.

Wednesday on the back of the cold front we’re cool with wintry mix during much of the day. We will see rain first as temperatures start in the 40s, but temperatures will fall very quickly and we could even see some mix during the first part of the day. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and some spots could even see plain old snow as we go into the evening.

Any accumulations will largely be limited to the highest elevations at first. But as the ground cools we’ll likely see some snow accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces as we transition from Wednesday into Thursday. This would be minimal accumulation with a dusting at most, but an inch on grassy surfaces could be possible in the high terrain. We could still see some icy patches at times.

Thursday we’re really feeling the effects of being behind another cold front. Morning lows will be near freezing while daytime highs with the current forecast will hover near the 40s. A few more snow showers and even some snow squalls are possible early before we dry out into the second half of the day.

Friday we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday.

Saturday will be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is pretty much expected all day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle through the morning hours but a few lingering showers might be able to hold on into the afternoon hours for most. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday we kick the heater back on with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs will make a quick return to the 60s and more seasonable weather for most.

The extended forecast hints at some of the warmest air of the year making it’s way in to end out the month of April. For now we’ll have to take the forecast with a grain of salt but it is nice to see the 70s return to the 10-day!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Some mixing possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out after AM mix. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds return. Highs in the low 70s.