Wintry mix brings slick travel this morning

DISCUSSION: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1 PM TUESDAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR RALEIGH, FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 4 PM TUESDAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL AND MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL 4 PM TUESDAY.

Winter weather advisory.

A quick moving low pressure system will bring a wintry mix to the area this morning. Moisture moves in just in time for the morning commute and rain and snow could be heavy at times. Small snow accumulation is possible over a short period of time. This means that roadways could quickly become pretty slippery during the morning commute and reduced visibility from snow is possible as well. Delays will be possible in the morning. It is looking like we will pick up a little bit more snow than what we saw on Saturday night.

Totals look to be generally between 1 and 3 inches. We could see an isolated spot up to 4 inches in the higher terrain. The tricky part is estimating how much will actually stick. The timing of the snow will be when the ground is a bit warmer, so it won’t be able to all stick. Some mixing could also hurt the totals as well. We could see heavy snow at times though, and that could cause a slushy coating on the roadways very quickly, so expect some difficult travel.

Snow totals.

By the afternoon, most of the snow will be leaving the area as we clear things up. Temperatures remain cold as we see highs in the mid 30s. Some more flurries are possible in the western slopes, though most of us will stay quiet into the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, and we see temperatures start to warm up. Highs on Wednesday will be near 40 degrees while we reach 50 by Thursday. Clouds build in Thursday night ahead of our next round of rain.

Showers will begin to move in late Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so this is looking like a mainly rain event. Heavy rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will have to watch the flooding threat by Saturday afternoon. We dry out for Sunday and still stay pretty mild.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Rain/snow mix with some accumulation through the morning. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Drier, but breezy. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return during the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

An early morning shower before we clear out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly unsettled. Highs in the 40s.