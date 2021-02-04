Wintry Mix Expected Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 10 PM for Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties. Some sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain will be possible late tonight through the early morning hours. A light glaze of ice and up to an inch of sleet and snow will be possible in the advised areas.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives. It looks like rain begins to move in after dark on Thursday. We stay warm enough where things fall as mainly rain, but some mixing could take place as we get into our Friday morning.

Friday looks to bring mainly rain to start the day with a few spots seeing a bit of sleet, freezing rain or snow. This doesn’t look to cause major delays in the morning, but side roads could be slick. Temperatures look to return to the upper 30s and we clear out quickly. We could even see some sunshine by the second half of the afternoon, which would help melt more of our snowpack.

For now early rainfall totals look to be on the lower end, which will help to limit our issues. Rain totals look to be between a quarter and a half of an inch. We have a lot of snow on the ground though so we could see some streams and creeks run high as that snow melts and drains into them.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday could bring our next round of snow. As of right now it doesn’t look major, but we could see some slowdowns during the evening Sunday. If you are going anywhere to watch the big game, make sure you plan ahead and keep an eye on the weather.

Cold weather sticks around for Monday on the back end of that arctic front. Most sit at or near the freezing mark for most of the day. On the plus side we do spend the day dry for the most part, so we’ll have that going for us.

Tuesday is just as cold if not colder than Monday is. We have the chance at a quick moving disturbance moving by the area, which could bring us some snow and maybe some rain if we can muster the temperatures for it.

In the extended forecast, we hold on tight to the cold as we get locked into some arctic air. During this period high pressure is at least in control so it will keep most of the unsettled weather at bay for a few days at least.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cold. Lows in the teens.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Some mixing possible first thing in the morning. Clearing quick. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers return. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 20s.