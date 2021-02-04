Wintry Mix in the Mtns Tonight. Rain Everywhere else

As expected, Pocahontas county has been added to the Winter Weather Advisory. Here is an updated look at all alerts.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Greenbrier county from 8 PM tonight until 1 PM tomorrow for 1-3 inches of snow and some minor ice accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Eastern Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe county for up to an inch and a half of snow and sleet as well as a glaze of ice from 10 PM tonight until 11 AM Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas county from 10 PM tonight through 8 AM Friday morning for 2 to 4 inches of snow.



This evening will bring our next chance for active weather. Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain will all begin to move in after dark and continue through early Friday morning. For most of us we will see mainly rain with a little bit of wintry mix, but our eastern counties could see a bit more mixing which could lead to minor snow, sleet and ice accumulations, especially in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures fall into the low 30s tonight and winds will pick up slightly with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Friday looks to bring mainly rain to start the day with a few spots seeing a bit of sleet, freezing rain or snow. This doesn’t look to cause major delays in the morning, but side roads could be slick where winter weather advisories are in place. Temperatures look to return to the upper 30s and we clear out quickly. We could even see some sunshine by the second half of the afternoon, which would help melt more of our snowpack.



For now early rainfall totals look to be on the lower end, which will help to limit our issues. Rain totals look to be between a quarter and a half of an inch. We have a lot of snow on the ground though so we could see some streams and creeks run high as that snow melts and drains into them.

Snow, sleet and ice accumulations look minimal for most, but western Greenbrier county could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with a glaze of ice. Pocahontas county in the high terrain could see up to 4 inches of snow and we could see up to an inch and a half of snow and sleet accumulate with a glaze of ice in Summers and Monroe counties. The rest of us will see too much rain mix in.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday could bring our next round of snow. We are keeping a close eye on this. Right now it looks like a bigger deal for our eastern counties and a smaller deal for our western counties. We’re watching! If you are going anywhere to watch the big game, make sure you plan ahead and keep an eye on the weather.

We are beginning to see a shift in the models showing that we won’t be quite as cold for the beginning of the week. Monday brings quiet conditions with temperatures close to or a little bit below average. This is a big change from earlier in the week where it was looking like arctic air was going to move in. It still looks to move in, but it looks to hold off until the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday will bring a quick moving round of wintry mix to the region. This looks to be fast and we dry out as we approach our Wednesday. Temperatures start to slide by Wednesday as arctic air is expected by the weekend. We could even see highs in the single digits with lows below zero by this weekend!

In the extended forecast, we hold on tight to the cold as we get locked into some arctic air. During this period high pressure is at least in control so it will keep most of the unsettled weather at bay for a few days at least.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store.



TONIGHT:

Wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Mainly rain west of I 77. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

AM mix then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s

SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry and near average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Wintry mix returns. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry, but cooler. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry weather returns. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet but very cold! Highs in the teens.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet but even colder! Highs in the single digits!!