Tonight’s weather for high school football games looks great! Temperatures at kickoff will be in the middle 50s and we will drop into the lower and middle 40s by the end of area games – certainly chilly enough to bring something to keep you warm but it’s been colder already this season! Low temperatures overnight will drop back into the upper 30s, so it’s not quite as cold of a night on the way across the region.

Saturday features a few fair-weather clouds but another dry day ahead. A nice southerly breeze will allow the mercury to climb to near 70! What a stark comparison to the temperatures we’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

Sunday continues to look dry. That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely, as the proximity of an area of low pressure forming over the Atlantic Coast near Delmarva will ultimately direct our weather for the day. A few more clouds will be a good bet though in comparison to Saturday.

Monday is another dry day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. It’s a very warm day out ahead of our next storm system, which at this point looks to cross on Tuesday. Highs on Monday will likely be right around 70 degrees – enjoy!

Tuesday is partly sunny and warm! Highs will be in the lower 70s, so it’ll feel great out there once again.

Wednesday brings a few showers around with a frontal system moving through and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday and the remainder of the work week continues the dry and comfortable conditions, with highs in the 60s common across the region under plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, a warm pattern generally remains. Highs will be near average, with 60s likely for the middle part of the week. There is no real sign of cold air just yet over the next couple of weeks as the overall pattern across the country has flipped – it has been cold across the eastern US and warm across the western US but now it’ll be cold across the western US and warm across the eastern US. However, by the first week of November there are long-term signals of a return of the pattern that brought such cold weather into the region.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and chilly but not as cold as recent nights! Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and very warm! Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Warm! Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm again! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and beautiful once again. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.