Tonight will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a bout of drizzle here and there over the mountain areas. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 40s overnight.

Wednesday looks to return us back to normal with highs near 60 degrees with clouds trying to break a bit – it’ll still be mostly cloudy at times.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry as we enjoy yet another nice day with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Sunshine and warmth, is there a better way to end the week?

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather. Temperatures for most of us will be pushing into the 70s with only partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out over the eastern counties but most will be dry.

Sunday could bring a couple of showers into the picture – it’s a bit of a tricky forecast for now, so we’ll keep an eye on it. For now though, it looks like a few isolated showers with highs near 70.

Monday looks partly cloudy and warm! We’ll see highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday brings the return of a few showers with a cold front approaching. Highs remain mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for a rather strong cold front ushering in a pattern change for us midweek next week. Temperatures dropping back into the 50s look possible but it’ll be a quick rebound back into the 60s! Don’t forget about brush fire season – we’ve already had a few and with a lot of dry time this week and the leaves on the ground – it’s a recipe for fires! Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT:

Shower chances continue, mainly scattered and light, with lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds hang tough but will begin to break by the afternoon, with highs near 60.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Isolated shower east. We’ll see highs around 70!

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds with a shower or two possible. Highs near 70.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few showers by the afternoon. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Highs in the lower 60s.