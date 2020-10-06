WX Blog: Fires continue to burn in the West and other ongoing weather stories in 2020

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Thomas Henney, left, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state. California fire officials said the state hit the astonishing milestone Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 with about two months remaining in the fire season. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One of the biggest and most impactful stories of the summer is the record breaking fire season across the Western United States. Impacts weren’t and still aren’t just limited to the Western U.S. either, wildfire smoke was seen as far east as Maine.

This still image from a NASA simulation on Sept. 14, 2020 showed the potential for coast to coast impacts of wildfire smoke. (Image credit: NASA)

The fires continue to burn as the west continues to see abnormally dry conditions. The largest of these fires is the ‘August Complex’ fire, which has now burned more than one million acres. The first fire in California’s history to reach this dire milestone. The ‘August Complex’ fire is now 54-percent contained according to Cal-Fire’s website. Additional large incident fires in California as of Oct. 5, 2020 include:

‘Creek’ Fire: 322,774 acres burned, 49-percent contained

‘Glass’ Fire: 66,840 acres burned, 41-percent contained

‘Zogg’ Fire: 56,305 acres burned, 80-percent contained

August Complex Fire as of Oct. 5, 2020 Source: InciWeb

August 2020 Midwest Derecho

A story that certainly is close to many hearts here at home in West Virginia, the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho caused widespread damage across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. Almost two months have passed since the event, which brought peak gusts up to 120+ mph, and many communities are still struggling to recover in the aftermath.

A timeline from NWS Chicago showing the progression of the derecho on radar from 8am CDT Aug. 10, 2020 to 7pm CDT Aug. 10, 2020 Source: NWS Chicago

The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), declared portions of Iowa a major disaster on Aug. 17, 2020 and as of Oct. 6, 2020 is still listed as an active disaster on FEMA’s website. In the most recent press release from FEMA on Oct. 5, 2020, it was announced that $21.6 million+ were approved for disaster assistance in Iowa.

If you or a loved one require disaster assistance as a result of damage from the derecho, you can follow this link for instructions on how to apply and what steps need to be completed before submitting for relief.

Hurricane Laura’s longstanding impacts on the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura began as Tropical Depression on Aug. 20, 2020 off the coast of Africa. Within seven days Laura had entered the Gulf of Mexico and rapidly strengthened to a major hurricane. Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph at Cameron, L.A. on Aug. 27, 2020. More than a month later the community is still reeling in response to the storm, FEMA declared Louisiana a major disaster area on Aug. 28, 2020.

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Laura not only brought damaging winds upon landfall but also an estimated 17.2-foot storm surge, as found by the National Weather Service while doing surveys at Rutherford Beach, L.A. The storms impacts were felt from the Gulf Coast all the way to the two Virginias. In its wake it left an estimated 4-12 billion dollar swath of damage in Texas and Louisiana alone. Much like Hurricane Katrina before it, decades may pass before life can return to normal across southwest Louisiana.

Southwest Louisiana is now under another cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center as Major Hurricane Delta continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. While forecasts at the moment are still subject to change many Louisianans are bracing for another Major Hurricane to potentially make it’s way to their doorstep.