WX Blog: Fog and its Many Varieties

The past few weeks we’ve seen fog almost every morning somewhere in the viewing area. But did you know there isn’t just one type of fog? Different types of fog are categorized by how it forms. There are eight common varieties of fog:

Radiation Fog

Precipitation Fog

Advection Fog

Steam Fog

Upslope Fog

Valley Fog

Freezing Fog

Ice Fog

We’ll focus on only a handful of these to keep things mostly brief, you can always follow up with your own research on the remaining ones and you can always reach out with questions.

So lets get into it, we’ll start with Radiation Fog! This type of fog forms after sunset when the heat from the day “radiates” out of the earths surface, this cools the air at the surface to the dew point. When the air temperature reaches the dew point, it reaches saturation. At the saturation point fog begins to form in the surrounding area. We have seen this type of fog a lot recently. This type of fog is common when it rains near or after sunset and winds are light during the overnight hours.

Next up is Precipitation Fog! On a hot summer day, a passing shower or storm tends to provide some relief from the heat. The interesting thing about a rain drop is that often times it’s falling through air that is unsaturated and it evaporates as it falls. In order for evaporation to occur heat energy needs to be added to the rain drop, this is drawn from the air around the droplet. Now that some of the heat energy has been drawn out of the air, it slightly cools and becomes more saturated. More water vapor has been added via evaporation. Multiply this process by the thousands if not millions of rain drops that fall in a rain shower or thunderstorm, this can be a substantial process. Eventually the dew point will be reached once again and fog will begin to develop!

Now let’s tackle Advection Fog! Many of you are probably sitting there asking yourselves what is advection? Simply, it is taking something (in this case an air-mass) and pushing it somewhere else.

Okay back to the science behind this type of fog. It’s pretty simple, we take our warm and moist air-mass and move it over a cooler surface. As the warm and moist air-mass is in contact with the ground it transfers its heat energy into the cooler ground as the goal of almost anything in the universe is to reach an equilibrium point. In this case that point is the air temperature wanting to be equal to the ground temperature. In this case the amount of water vapor in the air doesn’t have to necessarily change, this is another case where the air can simply cool to the dew point (or saturation temperature) and fog will begin to form. This type of fog can be very common during the winter time especially after fresh snow!

With all of the high terrain in our area this next one is pretty common. You guessed it, we’re talking about Upslope Fog! This type of fog forms when air is forced up the side of a mountain. When air is forced up it expands and cools, this process is known as adiabatic cooling. If you’ve been following along in this WX Blog so far, you can guess that once the air temperature reaches the dew point fog begins to develop.

The last one we’ll talk about is Valley Fog, another very common feature in our area due to our varied terrain. This type of fog is very similar to radiation fog, forming generally after it has rained near or after sunset. Heat begins to escape from the earth’s surface, cooling the air right at the surface. An interesting thing about cold air is it is more dense than warm air, often times colder air will get stuck in a valley as a result settling in at the lowest points building almost a dome of cold air. After a recent rain or if there is just a generally moist air-mass over the area as the air in the base of the valley begins to cool, the dew point is reached and fog begins to build. This can be one of the most stubborn types of fog generally being the most resilient to things that normally disrupt fog, such as the sun rising and windy conditions.