WX Blog: Heat Index and You

We’ve entered week 2 of Meteorological Summer, if you need a refresher on what that is you can check out last week’s blog post, and things are starting to get hot in West Virginia and Virginia. Are you prepared for the heat? More importantly do you understand what it means when someone says the ‘Heat Index’ is approaching X°?

The ‘Heat Index,’ simply put, is the polar opposite of ‘Wind Chill’. ‘Wind Chill’ is a function of wind speed and air temperature that is used when the apparent, or ‘feels like’ temperature, is less than the actual temperature. ‘Heat Index,’ on the other hand, is a function of relative humidity (i.e. the percentage of water vapor in the air in relation to its saturation point), and the air temperature, this is used in situations in which the apparent temperature is higher than the actual temperature.

Courtesy: National Weather Service/NOAA

Above is a chart from the National Weather Service depicting how different levels of relative humidity and temperatures interact and the respective ‘Heat Index’ value that corresponds with it. You’ll notice how there seem to be different levels depicted on the chart and the legend that corresponds with each color at the bottom. These colors correspond to the likelihood of developing a ‘heat disorder’, also referred to as either Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

Courtesy: National Weather Service/NOAA

According to the CDC from 1999 to 2010 more than 8,000 people lost their lives to a heat related illness, the group with the highest percentage of that list was adults 65 and older. When dealing with situations where excessive heat will be an issue here are some tips from the National Weather Service to make sure you can stay safe: