WX Blog: Heat Safety and Face Coverings

(WVNS) — West Virginians are now mandated to wear a face-covering in buildings where they cannot social distance properly. The Governor made the decision on Monday, June 6, 2020. The executive order will go into effect at midnight, between July 6 and July 7, 2020. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 9-years-old or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

READ MORE: WV now mandates face coverings in buildings

The executive order from Governor Justice applies to public buildings only, although there are some who may choose to wear masks even in outdoor situations where social distancing is not possible. Heat and humidity are some of the major concerns in this week’s forecast and for the foreseeable future.

For those who do choose to wear face-coverings outdoors, here are some tips to help beat the heat and stay safe. Even for those who are simply out and about without face-coverings, these tips can also be of use when it comes to staying safe in the heat.

Check the 10-Day Forecast for the latest on the heat.

Dress for summer. Wear light-colored face coverings to reflect heat and sunlight. Dressing in a similar manner, (I.E. light-weight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing) will also help keep you cool.

Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic, and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Before removing your mask to take a drink make sure you are at least six feet or more from those around you (whether indoors or outdoors).

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat. Sunscreen can help to alleviate this issue and yes, you should be applying sunscreen underneath your mask as well (if worn outdoors) to ensure full coverage from UV rays.

More heat safety tips can be found here: WX Blog: Heat Index and You

By following these tips and staying smart about the heat, you can greatly reduce your risk of suffering a heat-related illness face covering or no face covering. If you notice the symptoms of heat-related illness in yourself or those around you, follow the instructions below to ensure that the proper care is applied as soon as possible.