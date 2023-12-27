Tonight provides the chances for a few sprinkles as an upper-level low pressure system begins to pinwheel its way toward the region. This will be the main feature providing unsettled weather at times over the next couple of days. With winds becoming light tonight and damp conditions present, patchy dense fog will be possible, especially in those typical river valley locations. We’ll see low temperatures dip back into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

Thursday will continue our unsettled pattern. After perhaps a peak of sunshine or two in the morning, our upper-level system noses on closer into the area, increasing our chances for rain. Temperatures won’t be as warm for highs as a colder west/northwest breeze begins to kick in. We’ll see highs in the mid 40s.

Friday will be a cold day for the two Virginias, as our region will be impacted by a stout northwest breeze with our upper-level low spinning off and eventually to our east. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be accompanied by scattered snow showers. The mountains up in Pocahontas County will be in for some snowfall accumulations but for most lowland spots, it’s nothing more than a grassy coating. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 30s and with temperatures dropping into the 20s during the overnight Friday into Saturday, black ice will possible on untreated roadways. Snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday. In addition, Friday will be breezy at times, with wind gusts above 25 mph possible – that will put wind chill values occasionally into the teens.

Saturday begins with clouds more snow showers, as our upslope flow continues. We’ll see a slow clearing trend as we work into the mid-afternoon from west to east, but the clouds and flurries will still be expected over the mountains. With clouds hanging tough in the lowlands through the early afternoon and a breezy northwest flow still present, we’ll struggle to jump above freezing.

New Year’s Eve will be drier with high pressure down to our south. Temperatures will rebound with sunshine around as highs return to near normal in the low 40s. By the evening, clouds will be on the increase, with perhaps a few flurries possible as the ball drops to kickstart our new year. Temperatures around midnight will be near freezing – so consider a jacket for sure if you plan on being out!

New Year’s Day see the chances for rain during the day, which will see some snow showers mix in toward the overnight hours as a southern system scoots by. Though this type of setup is great for snows in our region, this particular storm system looks to be rather weak and very fast moving. Snow accumulations look to be quite limited as a result. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday continues the chances for snow showers early with a northwest flow kicking in behind our southern low-pressure system. This should subside by the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday brings high pressure back into the picture, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be close to normal in the low 40s.

Looking ahead, the new year of 2024 is trending colder. In addition, the pattern is looking a bit more on the unsettled side, as the typical El Nino pattern begins to look its part. This means that more showery days look to be on the horizon for the first couple of weeks of 2024 – the question for snow lovers is whether we can get enough cold air into the region for rain to switch to snow and that will be what we’re watching for over the next few weeks. Please help us build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab to upload yours so we can share them on air!

TONIGHT

Couple of sprinkles. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Early peaks of sun with afternoon clouds and sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers likely, especially late. Black ice possible overnight. Cold! Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Morning snow showers. Some late day clearing. Another cold day. Highs near freezing.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle. Highs in the low 40s. A few flurries are possible when the ball drops with temperatures near freezing.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Morning snow showers. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.