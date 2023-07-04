4th of July – Before beginning, wishing everyone a great 4th of July. Also, America, happy 247th birthday! For your holiday forecast, we’ll continue with a very typical summertime forecast in store. Tuesday morning won’t see much in the way outside of a few clouds here or there. The afternoon will bring back the heat, along with the humidity, with temperatures in the low 80s. A few afternoon summertime showers/storms will be possible, especially across our eastern mountain counties, with the lowlands staying dry.

Speaking of dry time, that’s exactly what you can expect for your 4th of July night. Similar to Monday evening, we’ll have a few early stray showers possible but nothing a good old fashion umbrella can’t solve. Past 7 PM, we’ll see another night of dry conditions take a hold, leaving the door wide open for anyone planning for lighting off fireworks or backyard BBQ’s. Temperatures will be in the 60s to make for a rather mild night.

Wednesday looks to provide more dry time that we have missed out on the past few days. Once again, we enter the summerlike pattern where we’ll continue the muggy and summerlike temperatures in the middle 80s. Stray afternoon storm will be possible, though plenty of dry time will be around once again.

Thursday will feel like another toasty day with temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Partly cloudy skies are a good bet for the day, but with the heat and humidity back, a few isolated storms in the afternoon will make their return. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella on stand-by will certainly help as we get closer to the end of the work week.

Friday brings back the best chance for rain yet with the arrival of a new weather system. A cold front will cross through sometime on Friday, bringing in scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. At this time, it appears that the front will cross past 12 PM, leaving the evening commute the best shot at seeing showers and storms. With the front crossing in the afternoon, a few scattered thunderstorms will be likely. Those same storms will slowly diminish by the evening, but not before our afternoon highs cross into the low 80s.

Saturday will begin the weekend with a few chances for sunshine in the afternoon. Westerly winds will continue to keep our afternoon highs a bit cooler than what we’ve seen, only getting into the low 80s. With some peaks of sunshine, along with a stalled front down to our south, we will see the return of a few afternoon showers and storms once again before diminishing by nighttime.

Sunday ends off the weekend starting off dry in the morning under partly cloudy skies. A stalled front down to our south will continue to play a role in the forecast, pushing in isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. While Sunday won’t be an all-day rain maker, packing some rain gear for the afternoon will help for those who want to get outside. We’ll continue on with the mild temperatures with afternoon highs on Sunday remaining in the low 80s.

Monday starts off the new work week with a mild morning. A mix of sun and clouds for the middle to late morning before more convective chances arrive in the afternoon. The summerlike pattern will continue, allowing once again for more isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. This will definitely be helped by the temperatures, with many approaching the middle 80s.

In your extended forecast, next Tuesday and Wednesday will continue with the seasonable pattern we’ve been seeing, a few dry hours with the chance of a stray afternoon storm. After starting the new work week in the low 80s, we’ll gradually make our way back into the middle 80s by Wednesday. Thursday, so far, looks to provide the best chance for dry weather going forward. We’ll keep you up to date regarding any changes for next week’s forecast.

