Federal funding comes to WV to protect underground water sources

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced thousands of dollars in funding to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The $30,000 grant comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The money will be used to help protect underground water sources from waste and pollutants in southern West Virginia. That will, in turn, ensure the safety of drinking water.

“Clean water and fresh air for West Virginians has always been a top priority of mine,” said Sen. Manchin. “By protecting our underground water sources, we are able to take steps forward in ensuring that all West Virginians have access to clean drinking water. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that ensures the safety of West Virginians and protects our resources.”

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to ensure that every West Virginian has access to safe drinking water,” added Sen. Capito. “Whether through investments in infrastructure or funding for monitoring programs like in this announcement, I will continue to fight for resources that provide this basic service to West Virginians.”