Officials think voter registration problems are fixed

West Virginia News

by: Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say they believe problems with voter registrations have been fixed.

The Register-Herald reports Donald Kersey, who is general counsel for Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, has said dozens of people reported during the 2018 election that they thought they had registered locally but the state hadn’t received their paperwork.

Officials at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said this month that they believe a programming change in January fixed the problem.

Acting DMV commissioner Adam Holley said in an email that state officials have completed two rounds of testing that found no problems.

Kersey said he also believes the problem is fixed, but was waiting for a final confirmation.
 

