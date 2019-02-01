Bill aims to make Daylight Time in WV official all year round

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - A bill introduced to the West Virginia Senate on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 wants to end seasonal time changes in West Virginia. If passed, Daylight Saving Time, also known as Eastern Daylight Time, would be the official time in West Virginia year round.

That means, starting in March 2019, West Virginians would Spring forward for the last time. The bill's main sponsor is Republican State Senator Sue Cline who represents Wyoming County.

