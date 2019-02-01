Bill aims to make Daylight Time in WV official all year round
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - A bill introduced to the West Virginia Senate on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 wants to end seasonal time changes in West Virginia. If passed, Daylight Saving Time, also known as Eastern Daylight Time, would be the official time in West Virginia year round.
That means, starting in March 2019, West Virginians would Spring forward for the last time. The bill's main sponsor is Republican State Senator Sue Cline who represents Wyoming County.
You can read the bill's full text by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Beckley Police looking for man...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Wyoming county plan to fight back...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Venezuela's Guaido urges military defections amid protests
- The Latest: Pope calls for Yemen aid ahead of UAE trip
- Conductor's Paris concert protested over sex assault claims
- Heavy snow in Germany forces World Cup race to be cancelled
College Sports
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.