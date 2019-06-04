Bond reduction nixed for WV woman accused of decapitation
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A request for reduced bond has been denied to a woman charged in West Virginia in the death of a man who was decapitated.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 42-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills' request to reduce her $200,000 cash-only bond was denied Thursday. Mills is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 29-year-old Bo White, whose body found at his Lerona home while his head was found in nearby woods.
A criminal complaint says Mills later went to another home while covered in blood and armed with a pocket knife. It says homeowners called police and the Rural Retreat, Virginia, woman gave authorities a fake identity. It says she was brought in for questioning and told deputies "you have to take me back and let me get my heads."
Previous
Two Fayette County men behind bars...
Next
West Virginia embarking on national...
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- President Donald Trump has chosen the next recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.