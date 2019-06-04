West Virginia News

Bond reduction nixed for WV woman accused of decapitation

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:27 AM EDT

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A request for reduced bond has been denied to a woman charged in West Virginia in the death of a man who was decapitated.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 42-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills' request to reduce her $200,000 cash-only bond was denied Thursday. Mills is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 29-year-old Bo White, whose body found at his Lerona home while his head was found in nearby woods.

A criminal complaint says Mills later went to another home while covered in blood and armed with a pocket knife. It says homeowners called police and the Rural Retreat, Virginia, woman gave authorities a fake identity. It says she was brought in for questioning and told deputies "you have to take me back and let me get my heads."

