I-77 road work suspended during Memorial Day weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some road work in West Virginia is being suspended to make travel easier during the Memorial Day weekend.
Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston said barrels will be removed and lanes opened where possible. Work will be stopped in areas where work zones can't be removed.
A Transportation Department release says motorists should slow down in work zones.
Work will be stopped along Interstate 77 from Bluefield to Princeton, on Interstate 64 around Teays Valley and along the West Virginia Turnpike from U.S. 19 to the I-64/77 split. Narrow lanes will remain in place on the turnpike project.
Also stopping will be work on Interstate 81 in the Eastern Panhandle and on Interstate 79. Bridge work around the Westmoreland interchange in Charleston will stop Sunday and Monday.
Interstate work will resume Tuesday.
