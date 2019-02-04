Partners needed in West Virginia summer meal program for kids
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for partners statewide to help provide meals and activities for children during the summer.
The agency says county boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations can participate.
The Summer Food Service Program is intended to provide free, nutritious meals to children ages 18 and under in lower-income areas.
Executive Director Amanda Harrison of the Office of Child Nutrition says 554 sites provided meals to West Virginia children last summer, and many of the organizations are expected to renew for this year. She said the agency hopes new organizations will also take part to increase the number of children served.
Interested organizations should contact cboehmk12.wv.us or snsufferk12.wv.us or call Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves at (304) 558-3996.
Previous
Cody Jinks to perform at the State...
Next
Some Sunday alternate activities to t...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- New app lets dog lovers swipe right for perfect pet match
- Swedish police hopeful stolen royal treasure has been found
- Eurozone growth falters further at the start of 2019: survey
- The Latest: Pope preaches message of meekness in UAE homily
College Sports
-
- Brown officially named WVU head coach
- It's a Mercer County Rivalry as the Girls High School Basketball Season really heats up.
- BREAKING: 14 injuries reported in bus rollover carrying basketball players
- The Big Game is only a few days away and tonight we're putting a spotlight on a local athlete that has made it all the way.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.