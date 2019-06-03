Police Cruiser Destroyed by Train During Chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Waters. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Waters. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Waters. [ + - ]

Check out these amazing photos from Jerry Waters after a police cruiser was destroyed by a train during a pursuit in Kanawha County.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as the officer driving the cruiser was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Dispatchers say the incident took place on MacCorkle Avenue and US-119, and that the driver of the cruiser were in a foot pursuit with other law enforcement officers away from the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The pursuit began at MacCorkle Avenue SW at Division Street in South Charleston, where the car being pursued then turned onto the railroad tracks near Thayer Street and drove west.

The two people in the car stopped and then fled on foot, before being apprehended and detained near Danner Park in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police continue to investigate.