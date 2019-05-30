Severe thunderstorms cause thousands of power outages in southern WV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - Here is a look at outages as of 5:15a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019

Wyoming County - 1,409

1,409 McDowell County - 173

173 Raleigh County - 145

145 Mercer County - 187

Here is a look at outages as of 9 p.m.

Wyoming County - 3,867

3,867 McDowell County - 162

162 Raleigh County - 342

342 Mercer County - 498

Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of West Virginians who are without power across the southern part of the state. High winds and severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. There was some hail reported in the Oak Hill area.

Here is a look at the outages as of 4 p.m.

Wyoming County - 3,152

3,152 McDowell County - 539

539 Mingo County - 2,714

County 2,714 Logan County - 754

754 Raleigh County - 582

582 Mercer County - 2,026

9 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.