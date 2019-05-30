West Virginia News

Severe thunderstorms cause thousands of power outages in southern WV

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:59 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - Here is a look at outages as of 5:15a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019

  • Wyoming County - 1,409
  • McDowell County - 173
  • Raleigh County - 145
  • Mercer County - 187

Here is a look at outages as of 9 p.m.

  • Wyoming County - 3,867
  • McDowell County - 162
  • Raleigh County - 342
  • Mercer County - 498

Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of West Virginians who are without power across the southern part of the state.  High winds and severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.  There was some hail reported in the Oak Hill area.

Here is a look at the outages as of 4 p.m.

  • Wyoming County - 3,152
  • McDowell County - 539
  • Mingo County - 2,714
  • Logan County - 754
  • Raleigh County - 582
  • Mercer County - 2,026

