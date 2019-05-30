Severe thunderstorms cause thousands of power outages in southern WV
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - Here is a look at outages as of 5:15a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019
- Wyoming County - 1,409
- McDowell County - 173
- Raleigh County - 145
- Mercer County - 187
Here is a look at outages as of 9 p.m.
- Wyoming County - 3,867
- McDowell County - 162
- Raleigh County - 342
- Mercer County - 498
Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of West Virginians who are without power across the southern part of the state. High winds and severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. There was some hail reported in the Oak Hill area.
Here is a look at the outages as of 4 p.m.
- Wyoming County - 3,152
- McDowell County - 539
- Mingo County - 2,714
- Logan County - 754
- Raleigh County - 582
- Mercer County - 2,026
