Volunteers remove almost 300 tons of litter in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia environmental officials say volunteers helped pick up more than a half-million pounds of litter from the state's roads and streams. The efforts were part of the state's Adopt-A-Highway program and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Make It Shine program.

The agency says more than 9,500 volunteers worked more than 31,000 man-hours cleaning up 1,300 miles of roadways, 132 miles of streams and 48 illegal dumpsites. More than 590,000 pounds (267,622 kilograms), or almost 300 tons (272 metric tons), of litter was removed.

The Make It Shine cleanup ran the first two weeks of April, and volunteers participated in 189 projects. The Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup took place April 27, with volunteers from 451 groups.

