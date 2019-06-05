West Virginia News

West Virginia to conduct commercial truck safety inspections

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:38 AM EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators are conducting a three-day safety blitz involving commercial drivers and their vehicles.

The Public Service Commission said in a news release the inspections focusing on steering and suspension systems are being held at various locations across the state through Thursday night.

A similar three-day enforcement campaign last year involved 592 inspections and resulted in dozens of actions against vehicles or drivers.

In May, PSC officers conducted 99 commercial vehicle brake inspections, resulting in 13 vehicles being taken out of service.

