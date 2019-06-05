West Virginia to conduct commercial truck safety inspections

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators are conducting a three-day safety blitz involving commercial drivers and their vehicles.

The Public Service Commission said in a news release the inspections focusing on steering and suspension systems are being held at various locations across the state through Thursday night.

A similar three-day enforcement campaign last year involved 592 inspections and resulted in dozens of actions against vehicles or drivers.

In May, PSC officers conducted 99 commercial vehicle brake inspections, resulting in 13 vehicles being taken out of service.