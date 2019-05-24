West Virginia to get $106M in federal disaster relief funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia is set to get $106 million in federal disaster relief money.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday said the state would be getting the funds as part of a federal grant. The West Virginia Democrat said the money was already approved by Congress and the president but had been caught up in bureaucratic red tape.
In 2016, thunderstorms drenched parts of the state and caused widespread flooding. Twenty-three people died, scores of homes were damaged and infrastructure was destroyed.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced this month that he was investigating the use of federal disaster relief funds given to West Virginia after that flood. His probe follows a state audit on the misuse of the money that resulted in criminal charges against current and former officials of Richwood.
Previous
I-77 road work suspended during...
Next
Woman hit by train in McDowell...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Report: FTC's political wrangling delays Facebook settlement
- Real estate title firm's lapse exposes data in 885M flies
- Bodies in submerged Missouri vehicle bring storm toll to 9
- Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Tonight we catch game two of the double A Regional championship.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.