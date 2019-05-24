West Virginia to get $106M in federal disaster relief funds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia is set to get $106 million in federal disaster relief money.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday said the state would be getting the funds as part of a federal grant. The West Virginia Democrat said the money was already approved by Congress and the president but had been caught up in bureaucratic red tape.

In 2016, thunderstorms drenched parts of the state and caused widespread flooding. Twenty-three people died, scores of homes were damaged and infrastructure was destroyed.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced this month that he was investigating the use of federal disaster relief funds given to West Virginia after that flood. His probe follows a state audit on the misuse of the money that resulted in criminal charges against current and former officials of Richwood.