WV House approves bill to repeal state income tax on social security
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday, February 1, that would eliminate state income tax on Social Security.
The House voted 96 to 1 to approve HB 2001. This bill would completely repeal state's income tax on Social Security.
West Virginia is one of 13 states to tax Social Security incomes. The bill is expected to provide $50 million in tax relief for state seniors in the coming fiscal year.
The bill now moves to the WV Senate.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Venezuela's Guaido urges military defections amid protests
- The Latest: Pope calls for Yemen aid ahead of UAE trip
- Conductor's Paris concert protested over sex assault claims
- Heavy snow in Germany forces World Cup race to be cancelled
College Sports
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.