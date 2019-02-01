WV House approves bill to repeal state income tax on social security

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday, February 1, that would eliminate state income tax on Social Security.

The House voted 96 to 1 to approve HB 2001. This bill would completely repeal state's income tax on Social Security.

West Virginia is one of 13 states to tax Social Security incomes. The bill is expected to provide $50 million in tax relief for state seniors in the coming fiscal year.

The bill now moves to the WV Senate.