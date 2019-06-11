West Virginia News

WVU team aims to cut water use at power plants

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 08:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:11 AM EDT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Researchers at West Virginia University are trying to figure out how to create a more environmentally friendly way to keep power plants running.

The college on Monday said it's on the project with the help of a $400,000 Department of Energy grant.

WVU cites federal data to say the country's power plants account for 41% of total water withdrawals. The team is working on ways to repurpose water used in the plants as well as lessen the chemical and energy footprints of power plants.

The project is meant to address a White House initiative that focuses on the need for safe, secure and affordable water.

