WVU to hire administrator to lead student retention efforts
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University says it will hire an associate provost to lead the school's efforts on student success and retention.
Vice Provost Paul Kreider says the new administrator will manage retention policies for undergraduate students at the main campus in Morgantown, West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley and Potomac State College in Keyser.
Kreider says the new associate provost will also be involved in efforts to seek increased external funding to support undergraduate education and to promote research and scholarship activities in fulfilling the university's mission.
The new administrator, who will report to Kreider, will also help manage the Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success and Student Support Services.
Previous
Deputies: Man facing lengthy list of...
Next
Local Crossfit gyms hold Memorial Day...
More Stories
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Tonight we catch game two of the double A Regional championship.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.