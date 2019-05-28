West Virginia News

WVU to hire administrator to lead student retention efforts

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:43 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:46 AM EDT

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University says it will hire an associate provost to lead the school's efforts on student success and retention.

Vice Provost Paul Kreider says the new administrator will manage retention policies for undergraduate students at the main campus in Morgantown, West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley and Potomac State College in Keyser.

Kreider says the new associate provost will also be involved in efforts to seek increased external funding to support undergraduate education and to promote research and scholarship activities in fulfilling the university's mission.

The new administrator, who will report to Kreider, will also help manage the Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success and Student Support Services.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center