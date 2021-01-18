Profitable weekend for local ski rental shops

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Snow piled up on the mountain at Winterplace Ski Resort this past weekend, which also happens to be one of their busiest weekends because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There was a decent amount of foot traffic at Ski Celebration, a local ski rental service in Ghent. Diane Forrester, the Assistant Shop Manager at Ski Celebration, said they are thankful for Winterplace.

“We were a little lower with our numbers this year but we were very happy we did have groups come and we were able to go to Winterplace. They did a great job, being open and handling our groups and taking care of everybody,” Forrester said.

Over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, a lot of church groups typically visit Ski Celebration. This year they saw groups from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee which was something Ski Technician, Amber Fleshman, was happy about.

“We had a couple kids come in and they hadn’t ever seen snow before and that is pretty odd to me because I am like there is snow all the time.,” Fleshman said. “It was really fun to be able to talk to everybody and see how their life is going during the pandemic, and everybody was staying safe.”

One way the business has been able to benefit from COVID-19, is through walk-ins. There has been a large increase of families going on trips and coming in for rentals.

“We’ve had more walk ins for families come because they are not having to stay home, they can do their virtual school and stuff. So we have had a lot more families,” Forrester said.

Now what does Ski Celebration have to offer?

They have ski and snow board rentals. You can also purchase hats and gloves just incase you forget to pack them.

If you are interested in renting from Ski Celebration or setting up a group trip, more information can be found on their website.