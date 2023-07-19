GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The 2023 National Jamboree is a huge gathering of over 15,000 people in BSA Scouts across the nation.

The very first Jamboree was held in 1937, and now the gathering is held every four years at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

During the week-long event, scouts get meet people from all over the country, enjoy adventurous outdoor activities and learn skills in all kinds of areas.

“It is way more explosive than you would ever imagine,” said Evan McGown, a scout from Ohio. “It’s been awesome.”

All around the summit are ziplining stations, a BMX bike course, mountain biking, STEM stations and so much more. Another scout said he cannot wait to get started.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Michael Carnahan. “It seems to be a lot to do here, a lot to try out and cool memories to be made here.”

Lisa Balbes with STEM Quest said the jamboree is a unique, life-changing event.

“There are all different kinds of backgrounds coming together to have this amazing experience,” said Balbes. “All kinds of high adventure, exciting new things to learn about, to explore, and I like to say that scouting makes you learn how to do hard things and like it.”

The entire Summit covers 200 acres of land. Other highlights include four ropes courses, aquatic sports, shooting sports and the largest man-made outdoor climbing facility in the world.