CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In what was the second truck giveaway of the day, Babydog and Governor Justice surprised a CAMC surgical team member with the keys to her new custom-built truck.

Ellen Taylor was given the keys to her new truck during her shift at the hospital. Ellen is a perfusionist wiith CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

The $1 Million winner has not been revealed as of now. Stick with 59News as we update the list of prize winners!