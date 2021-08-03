Gov. Justice extends last “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline

Babydog arrives to the West Virginia Day celebration at the state capitol building where the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog” lottery were announced. June 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice has extended the registration deadline for the last prize drawing of his “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes.

Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. The deadline will now come on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. The extension is being made due a glitch in the system. According to the Governor’s office, the glitch has since been resolved.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”

The final round of prizes for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include:

  • One grand prize of $1.588 million
  • One second place prize of $588,000
  • Two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks
  • Two four-year scholarship to any public institution in WV
  • Five lifetime hunting licenses
  • Five lifetime fishing licenses
  • Five custom hunting rifles
  • Five custom hunting shotguns
  • 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

Vaccinated West Virginians can register for the last round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/.

