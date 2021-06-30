Gov. Justice reveals winners of the newest WV vaccine lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the WV vaccine lottery early Wednesday morning.
This is the second prize giveaway in Gov. Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” sweepstakes. There were 47 different prizes given away, two of which were full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia. The scholarships were won by Jenna Atwell, of Paynesville and Brendon Lee, of Falling Waters.
Prizes being announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Stick with 59News throughout the day as more prizes are announced.
Below is a complete list of all of this round’s winners:
College Scholarship Winners
Jenna Atwell, Paynesville
Brendon Lee, Falling Waters
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside
Andrea Lamb, Weston
Donna Montgomery, Masontown
Paul O’Dell, Canvas
Floyd Teter, Terra Alta
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Patrick Bowles, Ashford
Abigail Mullins, Alderson
William Perkins, Washington
Keith Reed, Matoaka
Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Darrell Adkins, Lorado
Larry Arbogas, Scarbro
Judith Ash, Salem
Michelle Barr, New Haven
Amber Blankenship, Wheeling
Marion Brewer, Comfort
Tina Browning, Milton
Tracy Gore, Accoville
Renea Hetrick, Morgantown
Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville
James Jackson, Gassaway
Mark Klug, Wheeling
Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling
Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant
Robert McMahon, Follansbee
Robin Myers, Lumberport
Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg
Janet Slider, Paden City
Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg
Pete Stark, Huntington
Brian Tephabock, Masontown
Shane Tyree, Beaver
Steven Utley, Lost Creek
Robert Waskey, Ravenswood
Mary Anne Young, Nitro
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
David Abraham, Charleston
Crystal Lockhart, Winfield
Marvin Maynar, Verdunville
Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg
David White, Ravenswood
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Aimee Cain, Elkins
Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes
Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth
Donald Reed, Princeton
Jason Vance, Beckley