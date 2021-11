New winners announced for Round 3 of ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the West Virginia ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery.

Justice gave out 127 prizes to winners across the Mountain State. This marks the second out of a four week prize giveaway. The $50,000 check and school party were awarded to Wirt County Middle School/Primary School. Khloe Thayer, of Cameron, won the $50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize.

Check out the rest of this week’s winners below: