Next round of winners announced for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ WV Vaccine Lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The winners were announced on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, for Governor Jim Justice’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ WV Vaccine Lottery.

This is the third out of a four-week prize giveaway. Next week is the last week for round 3. For the final week of prizes, one student will win a $100,000 check and will receive a special holiday part with Governor Justice and Babydog who will bring presents to students. This event will also feature an on-site vaccine clinic and a speaker to talk about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

$50,000 Check & School Party To be announced $50,000 Educational Savings Fund Maddalynn Paris, Weirton $10,000 Educational Savings Fund Riley Young, Philippi

Micah Smith, Upperglade

Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot

Hope Thomas, Beckley

Logan LaMora, Beverly

Audrey Tennant, Maidsville

Lea Barker, Fairmont

Nathan Fint, Millwood

Eli Smith, Mill Creek

Graydon Mullins, Charleston

Bellamy Steele, Fairmont

William Chilton, Charleston

Trevor Maley, Waverly

Dolvrielle Brumage, Worthington

Addi Parsons, Clear Fork

Draven Ross, Lorado

Rachel Coffield, Charleston

Noah Campbell, Hurricane

Sydney Cooper, Elkins

Scott Nichols, Hurricane

Makayla Daniels, Charleston

Sarah Clarke, Charleston

Noah Scarbrough, Belva

Sophie Evans, Logan

Gravie Casto, Clendenin