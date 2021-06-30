PHOTOS: Gov. Justice surprises Frankford woman with new truck

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — This morning, Governor Justice and Babydog surprised one of the lucky winners of a brand new, custom-outfitted truck.

Tracey Brownell, of Frankford, received one of two trucks being given away in this round’s vaccine lottery sweepstakes. Governor Justice revealed the Chevy truck to Bromwell at the Hardee’s in Frankford.

Below are pictures Gov. Justice provided of him and Babydog surprising Bromwell with the new truck:

There is still one more truck and $1 Million dollars to be given away today.

Stick with 59News as the Governor continues to reveal the newest winners!

