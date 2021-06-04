Registration officially open for WV’s vaccine sweepstakes

WV Vaccine Lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Registration is officially open for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is called Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life. The goal is to entice more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians 12 and older, who received at least one dose of the vaccine, can register now to win a whole bunch of prizes. Those include, million dollar lottery drawings, full scholarships, hunting gear, pick-up trucks, weekend getaways at WV state parks, and more.

To register, visit Do it for Babydog.


“This is a life changing opportunity in more ways than one,” said Gov. Justice. “You have the power to not only safeguard your health as we continue to battle COVID-19, but you can also take home a number of wonderful prizes. It’s a win-win situation that I hope all West Virginians will take advantage of.”

